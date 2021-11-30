Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Gloves Off As OKA Calls For A Crisis Meeting After Malala Attacked Kalonzo and Gideon Moi

By

Published

FB IMG 16382489278743744
FB IMG 16382489278743744

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) chief partners have called for a crisis meeting on Tuesday, 30th, November, 2021 to iron out the fueling rifts among its legislators.

The meeting’s agenda is to outwash the grifting accusations and counter-accusations following the alleged claims that some of the principals in the grouping are secretly holding negotiation talks with their key opponents (Raila and DP Ruto) as away of holding their political cards tightly on the chest ahead of 2022 general election.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka had viciously accused Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala of being Deputy President William Ruto’s mouthpiece citing that Malala’s ongoing rude attacks to the opposition leader Raila Odinga were allegedly fueled by DP Ruto.

Amani National Congress (ANC) Deputy Party leader Ayub Savula who doubles as Lugari MP also dropped tantrums at Malala claiming that he (Malala) was hustler nation hireling and it was just a matter of time before Malala announces an abrupt shift from OKA to Tangatanga camp.

KANU party Secretary General Nick Salat revealed that the grooming suspicions in One Kenya Alliance will be tabled and iron out the differences to clear the rising animosity that could threaten to topple OKA outfit.

“We must frankly discuss and iron out these issues arising out of suspicions. One Kenya Alliance team need to move together  by ending the trend by some people treating others as lesser partners. All these issues will be tabled and openly discussed. This is the top agenda of today’s meeting” Nick Salat said.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula who is allied to Amani National Congress supremo Musalia Mudavadi informed that the meeting will nog be hinged on discussing about Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala’s recent outbursts to Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU chairman Gideon Moi.

“Though his utterances and operations have become a disgrace and of much concern to One Kenya Alliance, we will not waste time discussing an MCA who rose from nothing to clinch to senatorial post. There are more urgent matters to talk about. But Malala should just walk out and go to where his heart belongs,” Ayub Savula said.

Malala Finally Reveals Mudavadi’s Secret Plans Join DP Ruto’s UDA Ahead of 2022 Poll

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019