Good News in Ruto Camp as Governors Alfred Mutua, Amason Kingi are Set to Join Kenya Kwanza

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party led by Alfred Mutua and the Pamoja African Alliance led by Amason Kingi of Kilifi are set to join the Kenya Kwanza coalition after dumping Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has welcomed the two governors to Kenya Kwanza noting that their energy will guarantee the alliance a winning vote.

“Congratulations Maendeleo Chap Chap and PAA political parties for joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Coalition. Your entry brings in additional energy and guarantees, even more, KKA’s assured victory in the August 9th General elections. Hongera,” Wetangula stated.

The addition of Mutua and Kingi to Kenya Kwanza strengthens the William Ruto led coalition in Ukambani and the coastal region ahead of the August 9 General Elections.

Their exit from Azimio comes barely a week after the office of the registrar of political parties (ORPP) denied them a chance to exit Azimio.

The political parties registar Anne Nderitu indicated that MCC and PAA had the right to withdraw from the coalition agreement they signed. She however added that each alliance has its own requirements for joining and leaving.

“The question of whether somebody can leave, the answer is yes. But then you should follow the requirements of the coalition agreement,” she explained.

