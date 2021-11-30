Connect with us

Politics

Goodbye OKA, Wetangula’s Ally Bids Ford Kenya Farewell As He Joins DP Ruto’s UDA

Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Nation faction is expansively widening and receiving new defectors from other bigwig parties ahead of 2022 general election.

Barely a week after Amani National Congress (ANC) party allied lawyer Nelson Havi joining the hustler nation camp, Deputy President William Ruto has today Tuesday, 30th, November received Bungoma Deputy Governor Hon Charles Kibanani Ngome and CECM for roads, infrastructure and public works Collins Mukhongo to Tangatanga camp who pledged to walk the talk and mobilize the bottom-up economy forays in Western region.

Bungoma Deputy Governor Charles Ngome who has had political feuds with Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula over the allegations that Bungoma Governor Wickliffe Wangamati and his deputy were grooming a ground to oust him from the top seat in Ford Kenya party.

“At Karen residence in Nairobi County, met and engaged with Bungoma Deputy Governor Prof Charles Kibanani Ngome and CECM for roads, infrastructure and public works Collins Mukhongo. They have boldly committed to support Hustler Nation and walk with us in the transformation journey of our country through revolutionary bottom-up economic model” DP Ruto wrote.

Hon Charles Ngome is seeking to battle out Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula from Bungoma senatorial position in 2022. On the same note, Governor Wangamati who fell out with Ford Kenya has been linked to joining Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) where he will face off Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka in next year’s gubernatorial race.

Moses Wetangula has hinted that although Lusaka is yet to make a public declaration on the political vehicle he will use to wrestle down Wangamati, but negotiations are ongoing to pack him in Ford Kenya which will be an added bonga points to One Kenya Alliance partners.

Goodbye OKA, Kalonzo’s Ally Bids Wiper Farewell As He Joins DP Ruto’s UDA

