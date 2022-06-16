Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Goverment Slashes Budget Allocated to William Ruto’s Office 

By

Published

maxresdefault

Deputy President William Ruto’s fallout with his boss President Uhuru has seen his office experience budgetary cuts in the last 4 years. 

For example, Ruto’s office, which is located at Harambee House Annex, saw its hospitality budget cut by KSh 174 million and its foreign travel budget cut by KSh 50 million in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Furthermore, the budget for international travel was reduced from KSh 83 million to KSh 33 million in the previous financial year, causing the front-runner in the 2022 presidential race to delve deeper into his pockets to cover operational costs for his office and presidential campaign.

William Ruto’s spokesperson Emmanuel Tallam on Wednesday June 15 confirmed that the budget to Ruto’s office has been slashed again. 

“They stopped giving us money one and a half years ago. We do not understand why someone is denying the office of the DP money, yet the National Assembly has been approving the budget, and Treasury making the allocations. The DP has been using his private means to run his political activities,” he told the People Daily newspaper. 

According to Tallam, the DP is no longer able to fly in State-owned helicopters or official cars allotted to him due to budget cuts.

0d2426089629efbf

Deputy William Ruto

Ruto has instead resorted to utilizing his personal cars and leased aircraft to bankroll his presidential campaigns in 2022, with only 50 days till the General Election on August 9th.

This comes just three months after Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani presented a supplementary budget to Parliament for the President and his deputy’s basic salaries and benefits. William Ruto’s base salary was reduced from KSh 41.2 million to KSh 36.4 million in the supplementary budget.

Also Read: Why President Uhuru’s Hand in Azimio is Giving Ruto Camp Sleepless Nights

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020