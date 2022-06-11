Connect with us

Politics

Why President Uhuru’s Hand in Azimio is Giving Ruto Camp Sleepless Nights

By

Published

20220501 142651

President Uhuru Kenyatta has established himself as a political chess master, employing calculated political maneuvers that have proven fatal to his estranged deputy William Ruto’s candidacy for the presidency.

Despite keeping a low key profile Uhuru Kenyatta’s hand is evident in every Azimio strategy to help former Prime Minister Raila Odinga win the August 9 polls.

President Kenyatta has managed to remain a central player in his succession from forming the first major coalition party to bringing on board key political players and retaining Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka while tapping the women vote by supporting the nomination of Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running mate.

Although he has not publicly campaigned for Mr. Odinga, the President is pulling strings behind the scenes to increase the former prime minister’s popularity.

To deflect the claim by the rival Kenya Kwanza of Dr. Ruto that Raila Odinga is a puppet or state project, the president has purposefully stayed off the campaign route and disguised some of his decisions with substantial political repercussions as routine tasks.

He has dispatched his campaign strategists to aid in formulating Azimio’s winning formula.

Uhuru and Kalonzo

Uhuru through his confidant Gideon Moi, was liable for Kalonzo Musyoka’s recent return to Azimio. The Wiper party leader had left in protest after being left out of the running mate position.

Kalonzo Musyoka’s return to the coalition is a significant victory, as he is likely to bring with him the approximately 1.6 million voters from the three Ukambani counties of Kitui, Makueni, and Machakos.

During the Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, President Kenyatta evoked gender cards, prompting Kenya Kwanza Alliance to return to the drawing board to devise a response, including their agreement with women. 

images 2022 04 10T094602.579

Photo of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to latest opinion polls Raila Odinga is the likely August 9 Presidential winner followed by DP Ruto. 

Also Read: Why CJ Martha Koome Wants Uhuru to be Impeached With 2 Months Remaining Before His Term Ends

