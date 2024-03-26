Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Gov’t Announces New Plan To Counter Illicit Alcohol In Kenya

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2024 03 25 at 12.51.24

The government is working on a model of reintroducing low-priced but healthy and affordable alcoholic drinks as one of the ways of eradicating illicit brew on the market.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday said that under the model, the government will also address taxation, which impedes the production of cheaper but healthy brands.

Gachagua noted that talks are ongoing with a leading alcoholic beverages manufacturer over the production of the low-priced beverage.

“We have asked the manufacturer to start a cheap, healthy, and affordable alcoholic drink. We will address the taxation issue. The main problem is the portable spirits, whose alcohol level is extremely high and toxic- which have ruined families. As a government we have a responsibility to eradicate the illicit brews,” said the DP.

The Deputy President explained that the ongoing fight is targeting manufacturers and sellers of illicit and illegal brews.

Gachagua highlighted the government’s achievements and the ongoing efforts to turn around the economy.

“Legit businesses will not be affected by the crackdown. Bar owners must unite and work with the government to eradicate the rogue traders and manufacturers producing the killer drinks. Instead of rushing to court to fight the crackdown, the bar owners should establish an organization to eradicate the rogue traders amongst them,” he said.

He added: “Bar owners must stop claiming that the government is fighting their businesses. They should assist the government in eradicating illicit drinks as they have also destroyed their businesses. We are not fighting legitimate businesses because the Ruto Administration supports genuine enterprises,” he stated.

He also urged governors to open rehabilitation wards in Level Four hospitals to treat addicts of alcoholism.

On the political situation in the country, Gachagua said he supports the report of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report and its recommendations.

“The report is good. Initially, I had discomfort with it but after being convinced by President William Ruto I support it. The recommendations such as reconstitution of the electoral commission, return of the official leader of the opposition, and entrenching the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary in the Constitution are good for the country,” he said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020