Gov’t Announces New Plan To Counter Illicit Alcohol In Kenya

The government is working on a model of reintroducing low-priced but healthy and affordable alcoholic drinks as one of the ways of eradicating illicit brew on the market.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday said that under the model, the government will also address taxation, which impedes the production of cheaper but healthy brands.

Gachagua noted that talks are ongoing with a leading alcoholic beverages manufacturer over the production of the low-priced beverage.

“We have asked the manufacturer to start a cheap, healthy, and affordable alcoholic drink. We will address the taxation issue. The main problem is the portable spirits, whose alcohol level is extremely high and toxic- which have ruined families. As a government we have a responsibility to eradicate the illicit brews,” said the DP.

The Deputy President explained that the ongoing fight is targeting manufacturers and sellers of illicit and illegal brews.

Gachagua highlighted the government’s achievements and the ongoing efforts to turn around the economy.

“Legit businesses will not be affected by the crackdown. Bar owners must unite and work with the government to eradicate the rogue traders and manufacturers producing the killer drinks. Instead of rushing to court to fight the crackdown, the bar owners should establish an organization to eradicate the rogue traders amongst them,” he said.

He added: “Bar owners must stop claiming that the government is fighting their businesses. They should assist the government in eradicating illicit drinks as they have also destroyed their businesses. We are not fighting legitimate businesses because the Ruto Administration supports genuine enterprises,” he stated.

He also urged governors to open rehabilitation wards in Level Four hospitals to treat addicts of alcoholism.

On the political situation in the country, Gachagua said he supports the report of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report and its recommendations.

“The report is good. Initially, I had discomfort with it but after being convinced by President William Ruto I support it. The recommendations such as reconstitution of the electoral commission, return of the official leader of the opposition, and entrenching the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary in the Constitution are good for the country,” he said.