Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Has Uhuru Abandoned Raila Odinga in Mt Kenya?

By

Published

President Uhuru and Raila Odinga

President Uhuru and Raila Odinga

Kenya Kwanza leaders now assert that President Uhuru Kenyatta has abandoned Azimio la Umoja One Kenya candidate Raila Odinga despite his promise to assist him in the Central Kenya campaigns.

Speaking on Sunday in Kilifi County, Musalia Mudavadi said President Uhuru Kenyatta has left Raila Odinga to fight alone for Mt Kenya votes.

“Mr Kenyatta has not held a single rally with Mr Odinga in Mt Kenya. The other day he took a plane to Rwanda instead of helping his handshake partner to campaign in his backyard,” said Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi.

“Even after Mr Odinga nominated Ms Martha Karua as his running mate, Mr Kenyatta is yet to campaign for them. It is a month to the elections but he has not done that,” he added.

The former Vice President also said that President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga kicked out DP Ruto out of government  after the March 2018 handshake.

“Dr Ruto stood with President Kenyatta from 2013 but after the 2017 polls, he sidelined him. The result of sidelining Dr Ruto is a bad economy. For the first time in history, the price of maize flour has exceeded that of sugar. We cannot proceed with this government,” the ANC leader said. 

DP Ruto termed Raila as a project of the “deep state” and claimed he would beat him in the August polls. The DP claimed the ODM leader has nothing fresh to offer to Kenyans. 

“Is there any deep state and system that I don’t know? Do I look like someone who can be rigged out? We defeated the system in Msambweni and Kiambaa. We will beat Mr Odinga on August 9 early in the morning. They will do nothing,” the DP stated. 

Also Read: Ruto Diehard Changes Tune, Declares Support for Raila Odinga

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020