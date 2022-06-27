Has Uhuru Abandoned Raila Odinga in Mt Kenya?

Kenya Kwanza leaders now assert that President Uhuru Kenyatta has abandoned Azimio la Umoja One Kenya candidate Raila Odinga despite his promise to assist him in the Central Kenya campaigns.

Speaking on Sunday in Kilifi County, Musalia Mudavadi said President Uhuru Kenyatta has left Raila Odinga to fight alone for Mt Kenya votes.

“Mr Kenyatta has not held a single rally with Mr Odinga in Mt Kenya. The other day he took a plane to Rwanda instead of helping his handshake partner to campaign in his backyard,” said Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi.

“Even after Mr Odinga nominated Ms Martha Karua as his running mate, Mr Kenyatta is yet to campaign for them. It is a month to the elections but he has not done that,” he added.

The former Vice President also said that President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga kicked out DP Ruto out of government after the March 2018 handshake.

“Dr Ruto stood with President Kenyatta from 2013 but after the 2017 polls, he sidelined him. The result of sidelining Dr Ruto is a bad economy. For the first time in history, the price of maize flour has exceeded that of sugar. We cannot proceed with this government,” the ANC leader said.

DP Ruto termed Raila as a project of the “deep state” and claimed he would beat him in the August polls. The DP claimed the ODM leader has nothing fresh to offer to Kenyans.

“Is there any deep state and system that I don’t know? Do I look like someone who can be rigged out? We defeated the system in Msambweni and Kiambaa. We will beat Mr Odinga on August 9 early in the morning. They will do nothing,” the DP stated.

Also Read: Ruto Diehard Changes Tune, Declares Support for Raila Odinga