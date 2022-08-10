Connect with us

Politics

“Hatuna Uwezo” Chebukati States IEBC Position on the Didmus Barasa Shooting Saga

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has broken silence on the Didmus Barasa shooting saga. 

Speaking during a media briefing at the Bomas of Kenya Chebukati stated that the electoral Commission has no power to make any determination in the allegations against Didmus Barasa. 

Chebukati stated that the counting will go on and the Presiding Officer would announce the winner of the parliamentary contest in the area. 

“I have read the reports in the media. Counting will go on, winners will be declared. Matters of murder are criminal and it is a matter for the police and I believe the law will take its course,” Chebukati stated. 

“Officers who are on the ground will be witnesses. Until the individual is convicted, the Commission will not come in.” He added. 

IMG 20220809 215011

Didmus is being pursued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)over the incident. Police reports say that the Ruto ally has fled to Uganda. 

The incident occurred while DAP-Kenya candidate Brian Khaemba was observing vote counting at the Chebukwabi polling station.

Khaemba, who was accompanied by his assistant and driver, encountered Barasa. According to the police report, Barasa allegedly drew his firearm and shot Barasa’s aide. 

“Hon Didmus Barasa withdrew a pistol and aimed at Khaemba’s aide and shot him on the forehead and he profusely bled,” read part of the police report. 

The aide who has been identified as Brian Olunga was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Kimilili Sub County hospital. 

Didmus has been given 24 hours by the police to surrender himself. 

“We want him to surrender to police wherever he is. If any member of the public spots him, let them alert the police,” Bungoma police boss Samuel Kimiti said. 

Also Read: Police Go After Didmus Barasa After He Allegedly Shot Opponent's Aide Dead 

