Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

The Painful Suicide Note Nakuru Tycoon’s Son Allegedly Penned Before Committing Suicide

By

Published

tyco2

A suicide note allegedly penned by Daniel Mwangi Mahinda, the son of millionaire businessman Joseph Mahinda, has leaked on social media.

Mwangi, the owner of Farmers World Limited, is said to have committed suicide after busting his wife Lorna Chepkorir in bed with his best friend and business partner.

A note doing rounds on social media allegedly reveals the last words the renowned businessman had for his wife following the betrayal that made him commit suicide at Lake Nakuru Nation Park.

The family hasn’t responded to the swirling rumours or the note.

READ ALSO: He Left Two Kids Behind! Here’s The Obituary Of Son Of Nakuru Tycoon Who Committed Suicide After Cheated On Him

According to his obituary posted on Tuesday, Mwangi has left behind two kids named Liam Mahinda and Zuri Ngina.

The business will be buried tomorrow at Nakuru North Cemetary in a private function set to be attended by only close family and friends.

Here’s the note.

Hi Lorna, why are you doing this to me? If you don’t love me, y didn’t you tell me, and now what you are doing to me? I gave you my heart, my everything, but you were not ok.

Have nothing to tell you. I kill myself cos of you, so that you can have another boyfriend and no disturbance for you. We shall meet one day.

Still love you more. Bye bye. Any body who sees this note, send it to her friend, Linda, through WhatsApp number (Hidden) she will forward to her.

PS: I don’t want to be buried in my father’s land because I brought shame , burry me in Nakuru North cemetery

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019