The Painful Suicide Note Nakuru Tycoon’s Son Allegedly Penned Before Committing Suicide

A suicide note allegedly penned by Daniel Mwangi Mahinda, the son of millionaire businessman Joseph Mahinda, has leaked on social media.

Mwangi, the owner of Farmers World Limited, is said to have committed suicide after busting his wife Lorna Chepkorir in bed with his best friend and business partner.

A note doing rounds on social media allegedly reveals the last words the renowned businessman had for his wife following the betrayal that made him commit suicide at Lake Nakuru Nation Park.

The family hasn’t responded to the swirling rumours or the note.

According to his obituary posted on Tuesday, Mwangi has left behind two kids named Liam Mahinda and Zuri Ngina.

The business will be buried tomorrow at Nakuru North Cemetary in a private function set to be attended by only close family and friends.

Here’s the note.

Hi Lorna, why are you doing this to me? If you don’t love me, y didn’t you tell me, and now what you are doing to me? I gave you my heart, my everything, but you were not ok.

Have nothing to tell you. I kill myself cos of you, so that you can have another boyfriend and no disturbance for you. We shall meet one day.

Still love you more. Bye bye. Any body who sees this note, send it to her friend, Linda, through WhatsApp number (Hidden) she will forward to her.

PS: I don’t want to be buried in my father’s land because I brought shame , burry me in Nakuru North cemetery