Politics

How Politicians Have Eulogized Late President Mwai Kibaki

Retired President Mwai Kibaki passed away on Thursday April 21 night at the age of 90. 

He has been eulogized widely by the political class and here are some of the comments from top politicians. 

 

Uhuru Kenyatta

” H.E. Mwai Kibaki lived a dedicated life of public service. We salute a notable father figure in the chronicles of our Nation. A leader who strove so hard and accomplished so much for his country. A Nation he so deeply cherished and served with commitment and an unbending will to improve the lives of our people.

As we mourn this immeasurable loss, we recall with eternal gratitude President Kibaki’s patriotic journey in service to his Country, which can be traced way back to Kenya’s fight for liberation.” 

DP William Ruto

images 2022 04 22T145133.382

” We pay tribute to our third president who was an outstanding economist and a man who distinguished himself as a man with a great legacy,”

Raila Odinga

Kibaki Raila 3

“Kibaki is one of the freedom fighters of this country. He has served this country with diligence. I had the pleasure to work with him in Parliament and later as his Minister for Roads and later as a Prime Minister.

“Nobody was better than Kibaki when creating team spirit and encouraging his ministers. On behalf of my family, we condole with the family of the late Kibaki,”

Musalia Mudavadi

20220422 133432

” I join fellow Kenyans in mourning the death of our 3rd President, His Excellency Mwai Kibaki.

He was a man of great repute who participated in the struggle to liberate our country; He stood firm in his beliefs & laid the foundation for the immense economic progress Kenyans enjoy.” 

Gideon Moi

20220422 133245

” It is with profound shock that I have learnt of the death of Hon. Mwai Kibaki, the third President of the Republic of Kenya.

President Kibaki will be remembered for steering the country into economic prosperity during his tenure 2003-2013.” 

Read Also: Mwai Kibaki’s Ksh 30 Billion Legacy Project That Has Made Kiambu County Residents Super Rich 12 Years After its Completion

