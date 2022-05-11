Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

How Uhuru Pushed Kalonzo Musyoka to Attend Azimio Interview

By

Published

Uhuru and Kalonzo

Details have emerged that President Uhuru Kenyattta persuaded Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to attend the Azimio running mate interview in Serena Hotel on Tuesday May 10.

Despite Kalonzo’s claim that his decision to come before the panel was a personal one, it has been discovered that behind-the-scenes maneuvering may have impacted his decision. The former vice president’s meeting with Uhuru Kenyatta and a push from Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi forced him to attend the interviews.

“Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi, who has endorsed him for the position, implored him to attend so that it doesn’t look like both of them had ulterior motives against the panel,” a inside source told the Nation.

“Gideon was calling Kalonzo after the President called him and told him to present himself before the panel.” the source added. 

Gideon Moi who was among the shotlisted canidtaes backed out of the race on Monday May 9 and proposed that Kalonzo to be the running mate role. 

Speaking at Serena Hotel after the interview Kalonzo told journalists that his decision to come before the panel was made to prevent anyone from using his absence as a justification to dismiss him from the running mate race.

“I want to tell you that the decision to come was my decision because I realised we didn’t want to give anybody an excuse to say aligomea kukuja (I refused to turn up),” said Kalonzo.

In the event that Raila Odinga wins the presidential election on August 9, those who will not be picked as his running mate will receive ministerial and state positions of prominence.

The other interested politicians in deputizung Raila include, Charity Ngilu, Martha Karua, Hassan Joho, Peter Kenneth Sabina Chege and Peter Munya.

Read Also: Gideon Moi Quits Azimio Running Mate Race, Endorses Kalonzo Musyoka

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020