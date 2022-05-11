How Uhuru Pushed Kalonzo Musyoka to Attend Azimio Interview

Details have emerged that President Uhuru Kenyattta persuaded Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to attend the Azimio running mate interview in Serena Hotel on Tuesday May 10.

Despite Kalonzo’s claim that his decision to come before the panel was a personal one, it has been discovered that behind-the-scenes maneuvering may have impacted his decision. The former vice president’s meeting with Uhuru Kenyatta and a push from Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi forced him to attend the interviews.

“Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi, who has endorsed him for the position, implored him to attend so that it doesn’t look like both of them had ulterior motives against the panel,” a inside source told the Nation.

“Gideon was calling Kalonzo after the President called him and told him to present himself before the panel.” the source added.

Gideon Moi who was among the shotlisted canidtaes backed out of the race on Monday May 9 and proposed that Kalonzo to be the running mate role.

Speaking at Serena Hotel after the interview Kalonzo told journalists that his decision to come before the panel was made to prevent anyone from using his absence as a justification to dismiss him from the running mate race.

“I want to tell you that the decision to come was my decision because I realised we didn’t want to give anybody an excuse to say aligomea kukuja (I refused to turn up),” said Kalonzo.

In the event that Raila Odinga wins the presidential election on August 9, those who will not be picked as his running mate will receive ministerial and state positions of prominence.

The other interested politicians in deputizung Raila include, Charity Ngilu, Martha Karua, Hassan Joho, Peter Kenneth Sabina Chege and Peter Munya.

Read Also: Gideon Moi Quits Azimio Running Mate Race, Endorses Kalonzo Musyoka