Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Gideon Moi Quits Azimio Running Mate Race, Endorses Kalonzo Musyoka

By

Published

Gideon Moi

Gideon Moi

KANU party leader and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has dropped out of the Raila Odinga running mate race. 

Moi will not appear before the Azimio running mate panel according to KANU party Secretary for Political Affairs Fredrick Okango.

Mr Moi was expected to appear in the interviews at Serena Hotel on Monday at 3 PM.

The Baringo Senator has endorsed Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka for the role.

“Our national chairman was for some reason shortlisted to appear before the panel of eminent persons. We have received instructions from our national chairman that he will not be appearing,” Okango said while addressing journalists at Serena Hotel. 

“While he is suitable, capable to be the running mate of Raila Amolo Odinga but on this one, he is not going to appear having endorsed Kalonzo Musyoka.” He added.

He further stated that KANU has written to the Azimio panel indicating the role Gideon Moi wants.

The panel is expected to release the interview results on Tuesday May 10 and give 3 names from which the ODM leader will choose his running mate from.

KALONZO MOI

With the quitting of Gideon Moi the running mate race remains between Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Charity Ngilu, Hassan Joho, Peter Kenneth, Peter Munya and Sabina Chege.

All presidential aspirants have up to May 16 to pick their running mates according to IEBC.

Read Also: Jitters in Azimio As Kalonzo Ally Threatens to Quit Running Mate Panel

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020