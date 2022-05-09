Gideon Moi Quits Azimio Running Mate Race, Endorses Kalonzo Musyoka

KANU party leader and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has dropped out of the Raila Odinga running mate race.

Moi will not appear before the Azimio running mate panel according to KANU party Secretary for Political Affairs Fredrick Okango.

Mr Moi was expected to appear in the interviews at Serena Hotel on Monday at 3 PM.

The Baringo Senator has endorsed Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka for the role.

“Our national chairman was for some reason shortlisted to appear before the panel of eminent persons. We have received instructions from our national chairman that he will not be appearing,” Okango said while addressing journalists at Serena Hotel.

“While he is suitable, capable to be the running mate of Raila Amolo Odinga but on this one, he is not going to appear having endorsed Kalonzo Musyoka.” He added.

He further stated that KANU has written to the Azimio panel indicating the role Gideon Moi wants.

The panel is expected to release the interview results on Tuesday May 10 and give 3 names from which the ODM leader will choose his running mate from.

With the quitting of Gideon Moi the running mate race remains between Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Charity Ngilu, Hassan Joho, Peter Kenneth, Peter Munya and Sabina Chege.

All presidential aspirants have up to May 16 to pick their running mates according to IEBC.

