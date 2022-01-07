How Uhuru & Raila are Radically Reshaping the Political Landscape Ahead of the August Election

KDRTV News -President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio campaign machine will be drastically changed ahead of the August elections as a result of the controversial coalition Bill passed by Parliament on Wednesday.

The Bill sets to establish a Narc-style coalition with a presidential candidate running on its ticket, unlike the current one where a presidential candidate must run on the ticket of an affiliate party.

Political parties that join the upcoming Azimio La Umoja coalition party will retain their individual identities, including party colors and slogans, despite the fact that they will only be corporate members.

Affiliate parties will also be given significant leeway to benefit from the Political Parties Fund as a result of the partnership, regardless of their performance.

Political pundits argue Bill’s approval gives Uhuru and Raila a lethal armory against Deputy President William Ruto, who is or was hesitant to forge alliances with political groups.

According to experts, the coalition statute sets the scenario for the two leaders to marshal sufficient numbers, as it currently stands, denying Ruto support from small political groups.

As a result, the parties would be able to run candidates in areas where they have a majority of support without having to worry about internal coalition rivalries.

The figures will ensure that the Azimio government not only receives more billions from taxpayers but also an overwhelming majority in both houses to push through its legislative agenda.

“Party primaries are now going to be structured in a way that only members of a political party will participate, unlike in the past when you will find people voting for parties they do not belong to,” Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi told The Star.