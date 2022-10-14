Connect with us

Politics

Hussein Mohammed Appointed as State House Spokesperson

Hussein Mohammed

President William Ruto has appointed former Citizen TV news anchor Hussein Mohammed as the new State House spokesperson.
In a press statement on Friday October 14 by outgoing head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua the former media personality will replace Kanze Dena.

“It is notified that His Excellency William Ruto has on, October 14, made various appointments to the senior ranks of the Executive Office of the President,” Kinyua announced.

Hussein was in charge of President William Ruto’s communication in the campaigns leading to the August 9 general elections.

Hussein will now be responsible for making statements on Ruto’s behalf and providing updates on various government programs as assigned by the president.

Deputy President William Ruto with Hussein Mohammed in Karen on January 24

President William Ruto with Hussein Mohammed in Karen on January 24

He will also be in charge of the State House’s digital communications, research, branding, and publicity.

David Mugonyi, who was previously William Ruto’s director of communications in the Office of the Deputy President, was appointed to head of the Presidential Communication Service (PSC).
In an executive order signed on Thursday, October 13, Ruto renamed the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) to the Presidential Strategic Communications Commission (PSC).

In other appointments President Ruto appointed former Agriculture CS Felix Koskei as the new State House Chief of staff assisted by former Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok. Katoo Ole Metito was appointed as the State House Comptroller replacing former Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua.

David Ndii was appointed as the Chairperson, President’s Council of Economic Advisors, Kamau Thuge was appointed as Senior Advisor and Head of Fiscal Affairs and Budget Policy, Augustine Cheruiyot landed the role of Senior Advisor and Head of Economic Transformation Secretariat while Mohammed Hassan and Dr. Nancy Laibuni were appointed as Member, President’s Council of Economic Advisors and Associate Member, President’s Council of Economic Advisors respectively.

Also Read: Powerful Roles Josphat Nanok &amp; Felix Koskei Will Have in State House 

