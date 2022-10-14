Powerful Roles Josphat Nanok & Felix Koskei Will Have in State House 

Former Agriculture CS Felix Koskei and former Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok are poised to become Chief of Staff and State House comptroller respectively.

On Thursday October 13, when President Ruto received the credentials of the new ambassadors of Turkey, Italy, India, and France, Mr Nanok and Mr Koskei stood out.

While Mr Nanok appeared to be following State House comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua, Koskei was on Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua’s side.

The appointment of the duo was rumoured last week, but President Ruto’s inner circle and State House operatives dismissed the reports as false.

However, the presence of Nanok and Koskei at significant State House events suggests that their appointment may be a fait accompli.

Nanok was President Ruto’s campaign coordinator ahead of the August 9 General elections. He presided over the activities of Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties during campaigns.

Koskei has been serving at the Judicial Service Commision since 2018. He was sacked from Cabinet in 2015 over corruption claims.

The Chief of Staff and the State House Comptroller are the President’s closest accomplices.

The Chief of Staff is responsible for coordinating policy, managing operations, and supervising staff in the President’s Executive Office.

He communicates with ministries, state departments, and agencies regarding the day-to-day operations of the government on behalf of the Head of State.

The Chief of Staff also manages the President’s Office and provides coordination and substantive support for the office’s execution of the President’s mandate. He oversees the planning and execution of the office’s programs and projects.

The Comptroller on the other hand manages the State House.

President William Ruto’s personal assistant Farouk Kibet will also be a powerful person at the State House.

Despite having a scanty educational background, Farouk is described as an incredibly talented organizer. Conversations with people close to the President reveal him as a man who occasionally imparts wisdom.

