I Will Establish A Public School In Every Ward And Seek International Scholarships, Mariga Tells Kibra Residents

Jubilee flag bearer McDonald Mariga earlier today unveiled his education and sports commitment to Kibra residents ahead of the November 7, by-election.

Speaking after an event where he handed mathematical sets and a personalized success cards to all students sitting KCPE and KCSE exams in the constituency, Mariga promised total commitment to the education of Kibra residents.

According to Mariga, if elected, he would ensure that every ward is well established and equipped with a public school as well as form a Technical Bursary Committee where parents and teachers would be represented to ensure fair bursary allocations.

“I will actively seek international scholarships to empower our Kibra students,” said Mariga.

At the same time, Mariga took his campaign strategy a notch higher by promising to build a Constituency TIVET with students benefiting from the automatic bursaries and helb loans.

“We shall introduce a school based mentor-ship programme using Kibra Alumni and their international contacts, as well as a Kibra CV bank which will use technology to lobby for jobs for our youth,“ he said.

This follows the events where the sportsman turned politician has been on endless trips to the region, making door to door stops and wooing voters to vote him in as their Member of Parliament after the seta fell vacany following the death of the Late Ken Okoth.

The Kibra race is estimated to be a supremacy battle, with DP Ruto challenging ODM leader in his renowned constituency.

In another account of events, Jubilee leaders led by Maruga, Nixon Korir and Didmus Barasa unveiled a sports manifesto through a friendly match aimed to steer growth and mentor Kibra youths on their talents.

Mariga during the event explained that it was just a sneak peak of what is expected to happen in Kibra if he is elected, with more promises on the way.

