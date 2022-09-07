Connect with us

IEBC Gazettes Names of Nominated Mps & Senators 

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted names of nominated members of parliament and senators ahead of Thursday’s swearing of MPs from both houses. 

“Each candidate reflects the appropriate number of qualified candidates and alternates between male and female, save for the women candidates under Article 98 (1) (b) of the Constitution, in priority in which they were listed.

 “The seats referred to in the schedules have been allocated in proportion to the total number of seats won by the candidates of the political party at the general election held on the 9th August, 2022,” IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said in the gazette notice.

In the National Assembly the William Ruto led UDA party got the majority of the slots. 

UDA was allocated 5 out of the 12 slots while ODM got 3. ANC, UDM, Jubilee and Wiper got one slot each. 

The UDA party’s nominees for the slots are Jackson Kipkemoi Kosgei, Teresia Wanjiru Mwangi, Abdisirat Khalif Ali, Dorothy Muthoni Ikaria and Joseph Wainaina Iraya. 

ODM nominees include Irene Nyakerario Mayaka, former Suba South lawmaker John Mbadi, who is also ODM chair, and Umulkher Mohamed. 

Jubilee party has nominated former Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege while ANC and UDM have nominated Joseph Hamisi Denart and Suleka Hulbale Harun respectively. 

UDA was allocated eight senate nomination slots in the Senate. The slots were divided between Secretary-General Veronica Maina, Karen Nyamu, and former legislator from Kajiado East, Peris Tobiko.

Others include; Gloria Magoma Orwoba, Joyce Chepkoech Korir, Maureen Tabitha Mutinda Roselinda Soipan Tuya, andMiraj Abdillahi Abdulrahman. 

ODM party’s nominated senators include; Catherine Muyeka Mumma, Beatrice Akinyi Oyomo, Hamida Ali Kibwana, Betty Batuli Montet and Beth Kalunda Syengo.

The Jubilee party nominated Margaret Jepkoech Kamar while Wiper forwarded the name of Shakila Abdalla Mohamed. 

ODM nominated Crystal Kagehi Asige to represent the youth in the Senate and Hezena M. Lemaletian to represent persons with disability in the Senate.

