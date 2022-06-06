Inside DP Ruto’s Plan to Construct 5000 Homes for the Youth 

Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to develop rent-to-own residences that would enable the youth to become landlords by paying as low as Ksh5,000 in rent.

Speaking on Sunday June 5 during a rally in Uthuru, Kiambu County, DP Ruto announced that he had found developers who would build inexpensive housing units that Kenyans would mortgage and service with their monthly rent.

He noted that unlike conventional mortgages, which required Kenyans to obtain bank loans, the entire cost of the house would be covered by rent paid over time.

“We will partner with home developers so that they construct houses which are cost-friendly for the youth. That way the tenant who pays rent between Ksh 5,000 and Ksh10,000, the money will be converted to a mortgage.

“After about 10 to 15 years, the house will be under your name because we want to have a programme where the youth can own homes across the country,” the Kenya Kwanza flag bearer explained.

The second in command noted that the time had come to overcome the impasse where property ownership was restricted to the elderly and wealthy members of society. He pledged to transform jua kali into a fully functional industrial sector.

Ruto was accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua who drummed up support for the party leader while asking the residents to reject Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

He dismissed Odinga’s approval to run for president by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), pledging to give the former Premier a proper political fight in the next 60 days.

Also Read: Ruto Warned Against Gachagua, Told What He Might Do To Him On August 9