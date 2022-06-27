Inside DP Ruto’s Plan to Run a Parallel Tallying System on August 9 

Kenya Kwanza Alliance flag bearer William Ruto’s strategists have revealed details on how they will run a parallel tallying center on August 9.

The revelations came only one day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) urged political parties, the media, civil society, and other stakeholders to conduct their own tabulation in order to increase confidence in the elections.

The Ruto camp will escalate the parallel system that it has used previously in UDA byelections.

In the mini-elections, agents of UDA candidates were expected to take photographs of the results declaration forms, signed by all agents and the presiding officer, and send them to the party’s tallying center as soon as the results were announced.

UDA chairman Johnstone Muthama on Sunday said that Kenya Kwanza expects agents of their candidates in other seats to feed them with results from the polling stations countrywide.

“There will be a desk with personnel who will be receiving messages from agents. We’ll have six candidates in every polling station, whose agents will relay information to us,” Muthama said.

However, sources in the DP camp are planning to set up the system at the new party headquarters in Ngong Road or in a key official’s residence to fend off curious eyes because they fear a government crackdown on such a system.

Despite having raised the alarm about an alleged attempt to rig the election, the DP assured Kenyans in March that his camp would put measures in place to secure their votes.

“My votes cannot be stolen. I am not the type they can steal votes from. It is not possible,” DP Ruto told supporters at Holiday Inn Hotel in London.

Exiled lawyer Dr. Miguna Miguna on Sunday advised the Ruto camp to have multiple agents in each polling station as well as equipping them with satellite phones, food, water & 4×4 vehicles.

” DP @WilliamsRuto and Kenya Kwanzaa must have at least 5 strong and uncompromisable agents at each polling station with satellite phones and fully-charged Smart Phones, loads of fully-charged batteries, food, water and 4×4 vehicles. It’s now or never. #LindaKura.” Miguna wrote on Twitter.

Also Read: CS Joe Mucheru Reveals Why It Will be Difficult To Rig The August 9 General Elections