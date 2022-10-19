Inside Kipchumba Murkomen’s Plan to Construct an Airstrip in Every County

Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary nominee Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen has pledged to come up with a policy that will see each County have an airstrip.

Speaking on Wednesday, October 19 before the National Assembly Committee on Appointment, the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator stated that airstrips are key in the provision of emergency services, transport and in the handling of security issues.

“There are only 13 fairly functional airstrips in the country. I promise that if I am approved to be in charge of the Ministry that deals with policy and construction of airstrips, we will put in place a policy to progressively construct an airstrip in every county for emergency services, transport and security issues especially for the marginalized areas,” Murkomen noted.

As Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure, the outspoken lawmaker promised to implement measures to restore order to the roads, particularly for the public transportation industry.

Murkomen stated that under his leadership, the Transport Ministry will implement the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and will therefore no longer require the analog approach to road discipline.

“If we deploy that technology, we don’t need to do the analogue way of Michuki…seeing police running. We just tell you to continue your bad manners then we benefit from it,” Murkomen told the vetting committee.

The President Ruto ally also suggested a move to have tolling fees on the Kenyan roads in a move to raise revenue for the Ministry to build roads in other areas across the country.

In addition, he stated that his ministry will collaborate closely with the Interior and National Coordination ministry to restore order in the roads.

Murkomen was responding to a question posed by the speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, who wanted to know Murkomen’s plan to restore sanity to the industry, given that the late John Michuki did so within two months.

