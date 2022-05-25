Inside Plan To Have Kalonzo Musyoka Back In Azimio 

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party is gearing up for the return of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, with plans to incorporate his followers in the presidential campaign teams that were constituted on Monday.

Top officials from the coalition led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, which has President Kenyatta’s support, were optimistic yesterday that Mr Musyoka may reconsider his decision to run alone and support Raila Odinga.

Following Wiper party aspirants decision on Monday for Kalonzo Musyoka to rejoin Azimio, Mr Odinga’s campaign team has already set out the red carpet for the former vice president, and is ready to involve him and his men in the presidential campaigning.

Raila Odinga has already offered Mr. Musyoka the proposed Chief Cabinet Secretary position, which will be tasked with overseeing initiatives carried out by various ministries.

Mr Odinga announced on May 16 that he had assigned Mr Musyoka the position of Chief Cabinet Secretary in his would-be administration, but KDRTV has learned that the position of National Assembly Speaker, which is essentially the third in command, has also been floated for the Wiper leader to choose from in order to have him back in Azimio.

Wiper Organising Secretary and National Assembly Deputy Minority Leader Robert Mbui has indicated that they were pushing for structured conversations to be confident of what lies ahead for the party and the Ukambani area.

Mr Mbui, who was appointed by Mr Musyoka to preside over the Lower Eastern aspirants’ meeting on Monday at Stoni Athi Resort in Machakos County, said they had agreed that the country was greater than the party, which was why they chose Azimio.

“Since we had agreed to work under Azimio, it is time we exhaust all the options available. We are asking the principals to sit with our party leader so that we can make a final decision based on what is on the table,” Mr Mbui said.

