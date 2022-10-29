Inside President Ruto’s Plan to Host the 2027 Afcon in Kenya

Kenya is set to submit a bid to jointly co host the 2027 African Cup of Nations.

According to Senate Majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Kenya will submit a joint bid with Tanzania and Uganda so as to bring the tournament to East Africa.

“Part of President William Ruto’s administration plan is to co-host the 2027 AFCON,” Senator Cheruiyot told Goal.com.

“Personally, I have talked to the President about this and I have pressed on him the need to ensure that once the Cabinet Secretary comes into office, he receives the necessary budget allocations to first of all get our stadiums – Nyayo, Kasarani, City and the six regional stadiums that we have been putting together up to the international level where we can be able to compete,” he added.

Regional Kenyan stadiums that can be refurbished to host AFCON matches include, Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium and Moi Stadiums in Kisumu, Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, and Kisii Stadium in Kisii County.

“I expect that as a Country, if we put our act together then we should be able to join the rest of the East African Community in bidding for the hosting of the 2027 AFCON. I believe this is achievable if we put out at together.” Cheruiyot stated.

In 2020, Kenya was stripped of the right to host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) due to the slow pace of preparations. This was the first time Kenya had lost the right to host a major continental football tournament.

Botswana and Namibia are also planning to submit a joint 2027 AFCON hosting bid.

It is hoped that the appointment of Namwamba as the new CS, succeeding Amina Mohammed, will expedite the restoration of Kenya’s FIFA status, allowing its national teams to compete in international competitions.

