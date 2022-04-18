Connect with us

Politics

Jasper Muthomi Alias Mc Jessy Announces His Next Move

By

Published

Screenshot 2022 04 18 16 14 19 37
Mc Jessy Jasper Muthomi

Comedian Jasper Muthomi, well known as MC Jessy was contesting for south Imenti parliamentary seat under the UDA ticket. However, through his official social media accounts, Jasper announced that he will vie for the South Imenti MP seat in the August 9 election as an Independent Candidate.

“Sent like an marrow from a mighty man’s hand. We keep going….. Bado Tuko kwa race. Let’s do this South Imenti, August 9 it is,” MC Jessy said.

Mc Jessy who was aspiring for the first time dropped his bid following discussions with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader William Ruto on Wednesday.

Screenshot 2022 04 18 16 18 27 30

Comedian Mc messy Jasper Muthomi

Consequently, this marks also another nomination deal that Ruto and team are striking through mediated democracy.

DP Ruto said in a statement that the Churchill Show comedian will be part of the presidential campaign team.

“MC Jessy (Jasper Muthomi) will join the presidential campaign team after postponing his parliamentary bid in favor of Mwiti Kathaara for the South Imenti Seat,” Ruto said in a statement.

Also read MC Jessy: I Want To Be Meru Governor So That I Change Lives Of Comedians, Entertainers

Nonetheless, MC Jessy will now be facing Mwiti Kathaara in the South Imenti parliamentary seat.

