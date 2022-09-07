Joe Biden Congratulates President-elect William Ruto

US president Joe Biden has sent a congratulatory message to William Ruto after the Supreme Court upheld his win during the August 9 General elections.

In a statement read by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Biden also commended Raila Odinga for abiding by the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“We congratulate William Ruto on his election as president of Kenya… we commend Raila Odinga for abiding by the Supreme Court’s ruling,” the White House press secretary said.

The United States also congratulated Kenyans on the conclusion of a peaceful electoral process, with the White House stating that transparent electoral processes and the peaceful resolution of disagreements are evidence of the robustness of democratic institutions.

“The United States and Kenya share a strong and longstanding partnership based on a commitment to democracy, security, and economic prosperity. We look forward to enhancing this partnership with President Ruto and his new government,” Karine said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday congratulated William Ruto stating that the United States looks forward to working with Kenya’s new government and strengthening the two countries’ longtime alliance for the benefit of Kenyans and Americans.

Blinken also praised Raila Odinga for embracing the Supreme Court’s verdict.

William Ruto has also received congratulatory messages from the United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa Vicky Ford and a call from French President Emmanuel Macron

