Raila Odinga’s Chief Agent Names Three Things William Ruto Should Do Before He Congratulates Him

Raila Odinga’s chief agent during the August 9 General elections Saitabao Kanchory has stated that he will congratulate President elect William Samoei Ruto if he succeeds in three things.

Kanchory was a crucial component of Raila’s presidential campaign team, especially during the Bomas of Kenya’s results verification.

In a message posted on his official Twitter account on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the Raila Odinga Chief agent stated that he will cheerfully congratulate the President-elect as soon as he addresses the cost of living, corruption, and unemployment.

These are three of the major concerns that dominated the general election campaigns of 2022, with both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio proposing a variety of initiatives to address them.

However, with Kenya Kwanza under Ruto’s leadership prevailing and poised to form the next government, Kanchory says he will wait until the three issues have been addressed before congratulating him.

Kanchory argues that the three will also serve as the basis for Kenyans’ evaluation of Ruto’s administration.

He wished William Ruto well as he prepares to take the oath of office as Kenya’s fifth president.

“The Kenyan people & more so the Hustler Nation will judge William Ruto’s Administration on 3 KEY items:- 1. Cost of Living 2. Corruption 3. Unemployment IF he succeeds in these 3 things I will congratulate him. I wish him well…,” Kanchory tweeted.

William Ruto is set to be sworn in on Tuesday September 13 at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani

He is anticipated to highlight his priorities as outlined in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto during his inauguration as well as telling Kenyans what he will accomplish in his first 100 days in office.

His inauguration is expected to be graced by a number of heads of states and foreign dignitaries as well as outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta who will hand him the instruments of power.

