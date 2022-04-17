Jubilee Picks Moses Kuria’s Brother For The Juja Parliamentary Seat 

The ruling Jubilee party has given Moses Kuria’s brother Aloise Kinyanjui a nomination ticket to run for the Juja parliamentary seat. Aloise was formerly in the Chama Cha Kazi party before defecting to Jubilee.

Kinyanjui will face UDA’s George Koimburi who is seeking to defend his seat.

Koimburi won the ticket after receiving 6,790 votes beating his nearest challenger Prof Joseph Kang’ethe alias Mustard who garnered 4,257 votes.

Jubilee has also picked David Gakuyo to run for the Thika Town parliamentary seat. Gakuyo will run against former Member of Parliament Alice Ng’ang’a, who is running on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Alice Ng’ang’a was given a direct ticket by UDA after other aspirants shied away from competing for the ticket.

The latest comes barely one day after Jubilee’s National Elections Board (NEB) chair Stephen Wandeto certified Taita Taveta County governor Granton Samboja as a candidate.

Additionally, Jubilee presented nomination certificates to Taveta MP Naomi Shaban, Voi counterpart Jones Mlolwa, women representative candidate Joyce Lay, and a slew of serving and aspiring MCAs, including Donald Fundi.

