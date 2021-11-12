Kalonzo Betrayed In his Rural Home? Three Ukambani Governors Endorse Raila’s Presidency

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) partner Kalonzo Musyoka who doubles as Wiper party boss has been thrown on the betting line after the three county governors (Charity Ngilu – Kitui, Alfred Mutua – Machakos and Kivutha Kibwana – Makueni) have declared to endorse Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s presidency.

The ODM brigade took the Azimio la Umoja gospel to Wote, Makueni county to preach unity, peace and resounding notable strategies that will tapped into the next government to gear up economic resuscitation plans.

Raila’s 2022 presidential desire has received an acute boost after Governor Kivutha Kibwana alongside Alfred Mutua and Charity Ngilu vowed to throw weight behind his (Raila’s) presidency as they promised to rally all the electorates in the walks of Ukambani to vote for Raila.

This has consequentially served a huge blow to the soft spoken former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka who is also dreaming to become Uhuru’s successor under the umbrella of One Kenya Alliance which courts KANU chairman Gideon Moi, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, UDP party boss Cyrus Jirongo and Ford Kenya party head Moses Wetangula

Although the former prime minister Raila Odinga is yet to declare his bid, but political lips have it that he will throw his spanners in the works and join the race in Uhuru’s succession puzzle.

This jointly comes a time when the ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi has been thusly lamenting that the head of state president Uhuru Kenyatta is pilling pressure on One Kenya Alliance partners to drop their respective bids and consider paging a political heavyweight support behind Raila’s bid.

ODM is currently on its baby steps in climbing Mt Kenya and forging support from the rich-vote region ahead of 2022 general election. It is quite noticing that the self proclaimed hustler nation head who started early Campaigns since 2018 seems to be the tall dark suitor proving to enjoy more than 3/4 of the central region support.