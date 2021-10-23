Connect with us

Three Powerful Cabinet Secretaries Endorses Raila Odinga For Presidency

Matiang`i, Kagwe, Wamalwa vow to support ODM leader Raila Odinga, says he is the best fit

Three power Cabinet Secretaries endorses Raila Odinga for Presidency in 2022
KDRTV NEWS: The Cabinet Secretaries have endorsed ODM party leader Raila Odinga saying he is the right person to continue the legacy of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Cabinet Secretaries Dr. Fred Matiang’i (interior,) Mutahi Kagwe (Health), and Eugine Wamalwa (Defense) vowed to support Raila Odinga for the presidency in 2022.

The Cabinet Secretaries said that President Uhuru and Raila Odinga’s handshake in March 2018 brought political stability and made it easy for them to perform government functions contrary to the Jubilee administration’s first term.

READ ALSO: Miguna Miguna Reveals Naked Truth On Why Mt Kenya Billionaires Want Raila As President

The leader made their vow on Friday at a fundraiser to aid the Mwongori High School in Borabu Constituency, Nyamira County, where Fred Matiangi was the host.

Dr. Matiangi said: “Kama ni hii mambo ya siasa, when my president takes a position, I queue behind my president.”

On his side, the CS Wamalwa said: “We’re appointed to assist the president…so akisema handshake yake na Raila italeta Amani, ilete maendeleo, sisi kama watu wake wa mkono tunaunga.”

“This cooperation is what we expect to see us through so that the projects that ae currently going on will not stop when the president stops, kwa sababu hiyo uhusiano ndio itaendelea mbele,” said Mutahi Kagwe.

The decision by the three Cabinet Secretaries has spiraled the political might of Mr. Odinga.

READ ALSO: Raila: I Will Legalize Changaa If You Elect Me

Again, Mutahi Kagwe also stressed that Kenya would forever move and prosper if Mt. Kenya and Nyanza came together.

Raila and DP William Ruto have been scrambling to conquer Kisii and Nyamira counties that, according to the IEBC register of 2017, have a population of 825 000.

