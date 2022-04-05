Kalonzo Hints On Deputizing Raila in the August Elections

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hinted that he will be Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August 9 general elections.

While responding to journalists at Wiper party headquaters on wether he will deputize the former prime minister Kalonzo said he did not want to discuss the obvious.

“Let us not talk about the obvious. We don’t discuss the obvious,” the former Vice president said.

However he stated that the Azimio la Umoja flag bearer will lead the next administration.

“Don’t worry about who becomes what” he added.

The Wiper leader had last month stated he would only give up the running mate post in Azimio if Wiper is awarded a least a third of the cabinet.

“Talks on power-sharing are still underway. We want to ensure the Kamba community gets a fair deal,” Kalonzo revealed.

He equated his deal with Raila and Uhuru to a three-legged stool.

He however faces competition from former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Agriculture CS Peter Munya, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua and Muranga Women rep Sabina Chege.

