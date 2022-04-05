Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kalonzo Hints On Deputizing Raila in the August Elections

By

Published

kalonzo jakaranda

Photo of President Uhuru Kenya, Wiper party leader kalonzo Musyoka and ODM leader Raila Odinga at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi County.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hinted that he will be Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August 9 general elections.

While responding to journalists at Wiper party headquaters on wether he will deputize the former prime minister Kalonzo said he did not want to discuss the obvious.

“Let us not talk about the obvious. We don’t discuss the obvious,” the former Vice president said.

Kalonzo Musyoka

However he stated that the Azimio la Umoja flag bearer will lead the next administration.

“Don’t worry about who becomes what” he added.

The Wiper leader had last month stated he would only give up the running mate post in Azimio if Wiper is awarded a least a third of the cabinet.

“Talks on power-sharing are still underway. We want to ensure the Kamba community gets a fair deal,” Kalonzo revealed.

He equated his deal with Raila and Uhuru to a three-legged stool.

He however faces competition from former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Agriculture CS Peter Munya, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua and Muranga Women rep Sabina Chege.

Also Read Goodbye OKA, Kalonzo’s Ally Bids Wiper Farewell As He Joins DP Ruto’s UDA

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020