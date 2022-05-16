Kalonzo Musyoka Quits Azimio, Names Ole Sunkuli As His Running Mate

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has cut ties with Azimio la Umoja and joins the Presidential race.
Kalonzo who will be running for the second time will be deputized by Andrew Leteipa Ole Sunkuli.
More to follow…..
