Kalonzo Warns at Ditching Azimio la Umoja Camp

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has warned President Uhuru and his handshake brother Raila Odinga that he will quit the camp if they try to short change him.

While speaking to Citizen TV on Friday, the former Vice President claimed that the agreement he had with Uhuru and Raila was that they were to rename the Azimio la Umoja into Azimio One Kenya.

However, he stated that if the Azimio camp’s attempt fails, it will not be because to him.

“But if someone comes with his shenanigans comes and change the name from Azimio-One Kenya to Azimio La Umoja, I will tell the whole country. Because that was agreed. That will be a deal-breaker. Changing a name that we agreed and signed will be a deal-breaker,” Kalonzo said.

“I cannot have just Azimio La Umoja. I will tell the whole county that someone wants to mess up and I am sure they will agree with me”. He added.

His sentiments come barely a week after he claimed that he will start campaigning for his 2027 presidential bid as soon as Raila Odinga is sworn in if he wins the August 9 polls.

“Truth be told, this man DP Ruto knew that he will be vying for the presidential seat. And once he was sworn in as the DP, he immediately started campaigning for the presidency. I’ve learned my lesson from him. Immediately Raila is sworn president, I will begin my campaigns for the top seat”. Kalonzo said.