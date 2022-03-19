Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kalonzo Warns at Ditching Azimio la Umoja Camp

By

Published

images 64

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has warned President Uhuru and his handshake brother Raila Odinga that he will quit the camp if they try to short change him.

While speaking to Citizen TV on Friday, the former Vice President claimed that the agreement he had with Uhuru and Raila was that they were to rename the Azimio la Umoja into Azimio One Kenya.

However, he stated that if the Azimio camp’s attempt fails, it will not be because to him.

“But if someone comes with his shenanigans comes and change the name from Azimio-One Kenya to Azimio La Umoja, I will tell the whole country. Because that was agreed. That will be a deal-breaker. Changing a name that we agreed and signed will be a deal-breaker,” Kalonzo said.

“I cannot have just Azimio La Umoja. I will tell the whole county that someone wants to mess up and I am sure they will agree with me”. He added.

His sentiments come barely a week after he claimed that he will start campaigning for his 2027 presidential bid as soon as Raila Odinga is sworn in if he wins the August 9 polls.

“Truth be told, this man DP Ruto knew that he will be vying for the presidential seat. And once he was sworn in as the DP, he immediately started campaigning for the presidency. I’ve learned my lesson from him. Immediately Raila is sworn president, I will begin my campaigns for the top seat”. Kalonzo said.

Also Read Fresh Betrayal Looms In Azimio La Umoja Camp As 2 Governors Threaten To Ditch Raila For DP Ruto

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019