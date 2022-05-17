Kanu Boss Gideon Moi Reaffirms His Support For Raila Odinga

It is less than 90 days before the 2020 general elections. Various political coalitions have witnessed fallout after some disagreement. Recently, Kalonzo Musyoka, Wiper leader has defected Azimio after he was not chosen as Raila’s deputy. Additionally, Gideon Moi had endorsed him to deputize Raila Odinga.

Nonetheless, Senator Moi was slated to appear before the committee of leading persons to take up the interview of Azimio running mate but he did not appear. Instead, he endorsed Kalonzo Musyoka.

“While Senator Gideon Moi is suitable and capable to be the running mate of Odinga, on this one he will not be appearing. He has seen it fit to endorse Kalonzo Musyoka,” Okango, the Kanu secretary said.

Soon after Kalonzo left the coalition and went ahead to vie for presidency, Gideon vowed to still remain with Azimio.

“I wish to take this opportunity to reassure you individually and collectively that we focused on the unity of all Kenyans as per our party values of peace, love and unity. We are actively engaged in bringing together all our political partners with whom we share ideologies.”

Adding, “therefore, we are remaining committed to the aspirations and guiding principles of the Alamo La Umoja One Kenya coalition and its mission of inclusivity. And to this end, we shall leave no one behind. My appeal to you is that let us all go out and win together for our party and country.”

Moi has shown unwavering support for Raila’s bid to vie for presidency.