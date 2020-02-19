KANU’s plans to rebrand barely a week after Mzee Moi’s burial 

KDRTV-Barely one week after the final send off of Kenya’s second president and former KANU party leader Mzee Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, the jogoo party has announced plans to rebrand their party in readiness for the fast approaching 2022 general elections.

Mzee Moi who lost his life this month led the KANU party for over 20 years since the death of his predecessor and founding father of the nation Jomo Kenyatta in 1978 up to 2002.Since then, the KANU party has never had any serious influence in Kenya’s political arena.

Speaking during a radio interview with Spice FM, KANU’s secretary General Nick Salat revealed that there are plans to make the party powerful again.

“We may just slightly tinker with the Jogoo to relate with the youth. We have a couple of designs once we make a decision we will present it to the country and say that this is our new Jogoo,” Nick Salat said.

The plans comes amid an ongoing supremacy battle between Mzee Moi’s younger son who is also the party leader Gideon Moi and Deputy President William Ruto as the two politicians continue to fight for the control of the vote-roch Rift Valley region.

Both Ruto and the younger Moi have expressed their interests in succeeding president Uhuru Kenyatta and have since been engaging in exchange of bitter words when the issue of whom should be the reigning Rift Valley’s kingpin arises . Their allies have also been locked in endless debates as everyone drums support for his /her master. The region’s votes are very instrumental for their presidential bids hence the need for maximum support from the residents.

Although Nick Salat admitted that Ruto’s political prowess cannot be ignored, he believes that with a better party’s image then Gideon can outbeat the man from Sugoi.

“It’s not going to be a walk in the park but we are up to the challenge. He [Ruto] has had the machinery and we don’t have that…It will be a decision of the people,” Nick Salat said.