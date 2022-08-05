Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Karanja Kibicho Hits Out at DP Ruto Again Over Rift Valley Leaflets 

By

Published

william ruto x karanja kibicho e1562637855727

william ruto and karanja kibicho

Interior Ministry Principal Secretary Dr. Karanja Kibicho, has deemed Deputy President William Ruto’s assertions that high government officials were complicit in inciting to be irresponsible and pointless.

While appearing on Citizen TV on Thursday August 4, Kibicho Kibicho refuted allegations that he attended night meetings at the Nakuru State lodge to organize the distribution of leaflets in the Rift Valley region.

He called the DP a liar for stating that he had not visited Nakuru county in the past two years. Kibicho also questioned why the leaflets appeared days after Ruto’s rallies in the region.

“Those statements are as useless as they come. We are mandated to provide security to Kenyans. What motivation would the government have to cause panic among Kenyans? To achieve what? How do you scuttle elections in favour of Raila Odinga by spreading leaflets?

“We cannot be reckless about security in this country by calling press conferences and attempting to cry. We are more serious than this. We are talking about protecting the lives of Kenyans,” Kibicho stated.

In addition, the PS stated that investigations into the flyers were ongoing and that those guilty will be held accountable.

However, he criticized the DP for addressing the concerns at press conferences rather than through the proper channels. Kibicho stated that Ruto has not contacted him despite the fact that he is his boss. 

“When you hold a position as big as the DP of a country, try and persuade yourself to be truthful, it is the honourable thing to do. 

“He is speaking as if we were there planning things. It is shameful to lie on cameras on such a grave thing,” Kibicho added.

Kibicho’s remarks comes days after 8 people were arrested in Rift Valley over the violence leaflets. 

Also Read: Kalonzo Turns Down Ruto’s Job Offer Hours After Sonko Joined Kenya Kwanza

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020