Karen Nyamu Shares Her Pregnancy Hurdles

Kenyan lawyer and a politician Karen Nyamu is soon expecting her bundle of joy. The senatoral aspirant once said that her pregnancy will not stop her from campaigning.

Photo courtesy Karen Nyamu

According to Nyamu, she said that she will not take a three months maternity leave. One month is enough and she could continue with her work to serve Kenyans.

Photo courtesy Karen Nyamu

“Yes I have energy and passion and I’m grateful for that! But one thing about my pregnancy is, it makes me so emotional Especially in church. Pastor tu asikue fiery na worship team ikue top. Kwisha mimi hahaha thanks to my PA for always being ready with tissues.”

However, Karen Nyamu said her pregnancy journey had been smooth all along and that the baby is safe. Karen will soon be a mother of three. Her baby daddy is Samidoh, Kenyan musician.

Photo courtesy 

Nonetheless, Karen Nyamu is always good with planning her campaign together with taking care of her family.

“With my son, there was time. I had to travel to and from Mombasa and it was one week after and he was okay. All I need is planning, which is already done. I have a very strong team behind me. Sometimes I even forget that I am pregnant.” Said Nyamu.

According to Karen Nyamu, when elected as Nairobi senator, her focus will be mostly on the youth when she gets elected.

