Politics

Kenyans Gang Up on DP Gachagua Over Shamba System Remarks

By

Published

20220923 223230

DP Rigathi Gachagua

A section of Kenyans have criticized Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his remarks that the new administration would reintroduce the Shamba System  where people will be allowed to plant crops in the forest.

DP Gachagua on Saturday during the funeral of Baringo Deputy Governor the late Charles Kipng’ok, he stated that system will help in combating the hunger issues in the country.

He stated that President Ruto’s government will work to ensure that the system makes a comeback in a more organized way that will not threaten forestry.

“You know these forests belong to the citizens. You are the ones guarding them. There is a CS who came in and barred people from even picking leaves for cooking. In the forest, we had Shamba System, where citizens were allocated land to plant maize while at the same time ploughing the trees. We will issue an order for you to resume planting in the forests so that we increase food production in the country. We will give guidelines on how to plant in the forest without destroying the trees,” the DP stated.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has chastised the former Mathira MP, noting the the reintroduction of the system will expose forests to destruction.

“So this Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is inviting Kenyans to go and invade Mount Kenya, Aberdare and Nandi forests.  When is the induction session for the deputy president on what he can and cannot do? My friend, you are not above the law!” Ledama wrote on his Twitter account.

According to columnist Gabriel Oguda, the remarks by Gachagua have deviated from what President Ruto was championing during his speech on climate change at the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

“The loud silence – from those who praised President William Ruto’s climate change speech at the UNGA – is brought to you by Rigathi Gachagua’s unsolicited commitment to reintroduce the Shamba System,” Gabriel Oguda wrote.

