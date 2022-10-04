Kenyans Mount Pressure on President Ruto to Act on Muhoozi’s Threats

President William Ruto has been pressured by Kenyans and politicians to President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba who on Monday afternoon raised tension in the country after a series of tweets.

Muhoozi who is the commander of Land of the Uganda People’s Defence Force,(UPDF) on Monday sensationally claimed that together with his army he will take 2 weeks to capture and control Nairobi.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi.” He wrote on his Twitter handle.

“My Kenyan brothers, we are going to be one country. Any war against us will end quickly.” He added.

Kenyans have asked President William Ruto to summon Uganda’s ambassador to Kenya, Hassan Wasswa Galiwango, over the remarks by Museveni’s son.

Nandi Senator Samson Cheragei has opined that the Foreign Affairs ministry should summon Mr. Hassan Wasswa Galiwango to apologize over Muhoozi”s remarks.

“I expect by morning the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the Ugandan ambassador to shed light on Gen. Muhoozi’s social media outbursts & subsequent apology. This is undermining the spirit of unity of East African Community (EAC),” Cherargei stated.

Ugandan opposition politicians have however warned Kenya not take Muhoozi’s remarks lightly.

“History repeats itself? Uganda’s generals seeking to control Kenyan territory 46 years after Idi Amin, it’s now Gen Muhoozi! That’s why Kenyans can’t take it lightly!” former presidential candidate, Kizza Besigye said.

“Dear Kenyans, you now understand what it means to live in Uganda under Museveni and his son, whom he gifted the highest military ranks and put in charge of our land forces, “Bobi Wine stated.

Muhoozi has however stated that he can’t attack Kenya and was just kidding.

“I would never beat up the Kenyan army because my father told me never to attempt it! So our people in Kenya should relax.” He tweeted.

