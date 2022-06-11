Kenyans Told What Awaits DP William Ruto’s UDA Party As Uhuru is Set to Tour Mt Kenya

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has cautioned Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party to prepare for a major exodus from the party, particularly in the Mount Kenya region, ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s expected tour of the region.

The governor issued a lengthy post on social media warning that huge surprises are on the way, adding that the UDA brigade’s chest-thumping and overconfidence will come to a halt in the coming days.

He stated that, because politics is a game of interests, influential political figures will align themselves with this reality in the coming weeks, particularly in the Mt Kenya region.

The Nakuru Governor praised his Azimio la Umoja team’s efforts to win over regional voters, and with President Uhuru Kenyatta expected to join voter-hunting operations in the region in the following days, Kinyajui declared that the Mt Kenya region will be painted blue.

Kinyanjui, who is running for re-election, also stated that the wheelbarrow party is currently facing issues that threaten to rip it apart, resulting in a large exodus from the group.

“To our brothers in the Mt Kenya region, the next few weeks will surprise many. After many years of bravado and chest thumbing, the ship is experiencing serious turbulence. Politics being a game of interest and personal survival, mass exodus by political actors to align with these beacons is expected,” Kinyanjui wrote.

He warned that the blue Azimio wave and the red Jubilee brigade will wash through the region, and that anyone who is not on the correct side of the wave will be eliminated by the voters at the ballot box.

Kinyanjui ridiculed the UDA party led by DP Ruto for launching early campaigns, stating that the majority of its leaders are already exhausted and ‘out of gas’ whereas the real race is just beginning.

“The yellow undercoat is gradually being replaced with the final coat of blue and red. This is not by default but by design. If you expose your final coat too early, it will be soiled before the D Day. The end of illusion politics is coming,” he remarked.

Also Read: Why President Uhuru’s Hand in Azimio is Giving Ruto Camp Sleepless Nights