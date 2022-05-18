Kindiki Reveals Why He Skipped Ruto’s Running Mate Unveiling Event

Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki has opened up on why he did not attend the Kenya Kwanza running mate unveiling event on Sunday May 15.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen Tv on Tuesday Night, Kindiki revealed that they had already settled on Gachagua late Saturday and the event was scheduled to begin on Sunday after Church service but he got late and missed the event.

“I already knew the decision and we had agreed that the announcement would be made after church. However, there was a miscommunication and by the time I left the service, the announcement had started. I didn’t want to come late and cause a scene,” Kindiki said.

He also revealed that he was the favourite to be picked as Kenya Kwanza running mate but Ruto preferred Gachagua.

“The process of identifying a running mate is a very new phenomenon in our country. So, as a party we used an array of methods. The first one was trying to figure out from opinion polls. We came to find out later that the party used secret opinion polls across the country to find out from our membership,” Kindiki stated.

“In the polls that were carried out by the party, it is true that I emerged the winner. The opinion polls were carried out in 10 areas in the Mt Kenya region and all over the country. I also emerged top of the electoral college vote but there were other considerations. The selection of a running mate is also a personal issue and he had so many issues which he considered and settled on Gachagua.” He added.

The running mate slot attracted six candidates. These included Alice Wahome, Ndindi Nyoro, Justin Muturi, Anne Waiguru, Kithure Kindiki, and Rigathi Gachagua.

However the race narrowed to between Kindiki and Gachagua.

Also Read: Meet Senator Kithure Kindiki’s four Brother Who are All Professors