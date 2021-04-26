Connect with us

Kiraitu Murungi- I thank Corona For Liberating me

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi taking the covid 19 jab

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has finally addressed death rumors that surrounded him following his battle with Covid-19.

In a public statement, the governor said that Covid-19 made him speak to different people some of whom he hadn’t interacted with even for years.

“My phone was full of emails, SMSs and WhatsApp get well messages from family, friends, workmates, political colleagues, and even from my political opponents. Corona had brought us together. When you fall sick or dead, suddenly you become everyone’s friend,” he stated.

In a surprising twist, the governor thanked the virus for forcing him to sit down and reflect on his life.

While in isolation at home with only a home-care nurse who monitored his oxygen levels, Kiraitu says he suddenly saw how demanding politics can be. he even used Raila Odinga as an example of how his health came in second after politics.

“As I read this book, I watched with pity, a frail-Raila Odinga, who was being treated for a Covid-19 attack being literally “dragged out of bed” so that he and the President could be seen together opening roads in Nairobi and Kajiado, for political optics, to show Kenyans that the “Handshake Deal” between the two was still intact,” Murungi stated.

With such deep revelation, the 70-year-old governor came out of that bed a different person.

“I thank Corona for helping me to find myself, and to liberate me from others,” he stated.

“I promised myself to pursue my dreams without seeking approval from anybody.”


