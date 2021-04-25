DP Ruto Finally Meets Khaligraph Jones, Hosts Artists

Rapper Khaligraph Jones on April 24 finally got a chance to have a sit down with Deputy President William Ruto and discuss the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on creatives and how the entertainers can regain their footing after months out of jobs.

Jones, accompanied by a group of other entertainers, met with the DP at his residence in Karen where they discussed various topics including the creation of a special government fund to support the artists during this downtime and how they can bring the industry back to its feet.

“In our meeting, we also discussed the possibility of coming up with a policy that will help weed out bureaucracy, brokers, and impediments that slow the growth of the industry,” said Ruto.

READ ALSO: California: US-based Kenyan man faces murder charges after hit and run

“We acknowledge that artists have worked hand in hand with the government and appreciate their proposal to assist in confronting the pandemic. We welcome their offer to reinforce the campaign on the observance of Covid-19 protocols and vaccination drive once it is rolled out fully.”

Some of the figures present for the meeting include Jalang’o, Willy Paul, Pierra Makena, Nonini, DJ Joe Mfalme, Shiti among others.

Jones, who was initially attacked by Kenyans for requesting the meeting at first, took to Instagram to say that he was happy he met with the politician because important matters were discussed.

“Today We Had a Chance to sit down with the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya and discuss ways on how we can be able to improve The state of the Country and Help The Creative Industry in these Hard times,” he said on social media.

“While some will see this Photo and assume we Went for Handouts, real Agendas were tackled and possible solutions laid down. We are grateful for the audience. bloggers and Busybodies you are now free to run Your Stories but all in All , The OGs shall be respected.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khaligraph jones (@khaligraph_jones)

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.