Kisii MP Innocent Obiri Ditches PDP To Join Wetangula’s Ford Kenya

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula’s presidential bid has received a major boost after Bobasi MP Hon Innocent Momanyi Obiri has officially ditched People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to knock at Ford Kenya party’s door ahead of long awaited 2022 general election.
Hon Momanyi who has been a heavyweight and resourceful legislator in PDP camp has shifted to open his new political page in “Simba” party as he seeks to reclaim his seat next year.
This has pronounced a huge political bonga point to fierce Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula’s interest to become president Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor. Ford Kenya National Delegates Conference has stamped Wetangula’s country top seat’s ambition and received a go ahead node to fly Ford Kenya flag in 2022.
Among the top leaders present at the event includes Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, KANU chairman Gideon Moi, Wiper party head Kalonzo Musyoka, UDP leader Cyrus Jirongo among other Ford Kenya like-minded politicians drawn across the country
NDC is also expected to drop a landmark bombshell to Kanduyi MP Hon Wafula Wamunyinyi and his counterpart Hon Eseli for allegedly cornering a rebellious faction whose intention was to oust Moses Wetangula from party’s top seat.
Wamunyinyi and Eseli had earlier on insisted that they will attend today’s event at Bomas before they later made a quick-uturn and planned another parallel NDC event at Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani) ground on 6th November 2021 to revamp the party and arrange fresh coalition plans with other bigwig parties.
Wamunyinyi who is perceived as the party leader of the rebellious movement has assured his team that the Kasarani NDC meeting will send a shivering message in Wetangula’s camp as far as party leadership is concerned.
Wetangula has toughly condemned Wamunyinyi and Eseli for their secret uncouth plans against his leadership by trying to stage a coup to oust him (Wetangula) from the party’s leadership position.
