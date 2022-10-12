Connect with us

Politics

List of 15 Members of Parliament Who Will Vet President Ruto’s Cabinet 

By

Published

FB IMG 1665582084743

Kimani Ichungwa

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa has unveiled a list of 15 Members of Parliament who will vet President William Ruto’s cabinet nominees. 

While tabling the names in the National Assembly on Wednesday October 12, Ichung’wa stated that the candidates were presented by members of the House Business Committee, with both parties having an equal opportunity to nominate members to the committee.

“You can remember in the 11th parliament, we had a committee from the majority side without having consideration for any member of the minority side.

‘When we met as a committee yesterday we agreed unanimously on the names that are here. If you look at this list they are not just renowned members but the list also considers other factors such as regional and gender balance,” Ichungwa stated.

The 15 members include; Junet Mohammed, Nelson Koech, Rahab Wachira Mukami, Dido Ali Raso, George Gitonga Murugara, David Gikaria, Ferdinand Wanyonyi and Mary Emaase.

Others include; Abdul Rahim Dawood, Caleb Amisi, Stephen Mule, Abdi Shurie, Naisula Lesuuda, David Pkosing, and Mishi Mboko. 

The committee, which will be chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula. 

“The Committee on Appointments considers, for approval by the House, appointments under Articles 152(2) (Cabinet Secretaries). The quorum of the Committee on Appointments is one-half of the Members of the Committee, but the Speaker is not counted for the purposes of the quorum and does not vote,” Parliament says. 

Parliament has already published the nominees’ names and invited the public to submit any concerns regarding their competences.

The appointment of the committee comes days after Azimio stated that it would direct its MPs to withhold approval of CSs nominated by the President who have active criminal cases.

“The selection of Cabinet secretaries, some of which have active criminal cases is questionable. This was not procedurally done, on the basis of competencies and personal integrity, and we shall direct our MPs to withhold approval of those who do not meet the Chapter Six threshold of our Constitution,” read the statement.

Also Read: Meet Former District Commisioner Who Will be Succeeding George Magoha as Education Cabinet Secretary 

