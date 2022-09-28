Connect with us

Meet Former District Commisioner Who Will be Succeeding George Magoha as Education Cabinet Secretary 

President Ruto

President William Ruto on Tuesday unveiled his 22 man cabinet and among them was Kisii County gubernatorial aspirant in the August 9 general election Ezekiel Machogu. 

He was nominated as the cabinet secretary for Education, a position that was held by professor George Magoha. 

Taking to his twitter account Machogu thanked the President for giving him the opportunity to serve Kenyans. 

” Thank you President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for offering me this opportunity to work at your government as Cabinet Secretary for education, looking forward to transform the education sector. I sincerely appreciate your time and consideration” he wrote. 

Machogu went to Nduru High School, before joining Agoro Sare High School in Oyugis, Homa Bay County for his O levels. 

He then proceeded to the University of Nairobi where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts .

Machogu began his public service career as a District Officer during President Daniel Moi’s administration in 1976, he was then promoted to become a District commissioner (DC) in 1989 a position he served until 2008.

From 2008 to 2016 Machogu served as the deputy secretary for the Public Service Commission (PSC)

He joined politics in the 2017 General elections and ran for the Nyabari Masaba parliamentary seat, which he won on the National Agenda Party of Kenya (NAPK) ticket.

In parliament Machogu sat on the Regional Integration Committee and the Services and Facilities Committee in Parliament.

In the 2022 August 9 General elections Machogu vied for the Kisii County governorship on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket but lost to Governor Paul Simba Arati of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Machogu was also in charge of the Kenya Kwanza campaigns in the Kisii region.

