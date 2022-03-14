Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

List of Politicians Who Accompanied Raila to UK

By

Published

20220314 145806

ODM leader Raila Amolo Odinga is currently on a 5-day tour to the United Kingdom accompanied by a number of Azimio la Umoja allied politicians as he seeks to consolidate the diaspora votes ahead of August 9 General elections.

Notable politicians who accompanied the former Premier include Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, former Head of Public Service Sally Kosgei, and COTU boss Francis Atwoli.

According to Raila Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango, the Azimio la Umoja leader will on Tuesday, March 15 meet with the UK Minister of Armed forces James Heappey at MOD headquarters before holding talks with UK Prime Ministers’ trade envoy to Kenya Theo Clarke.

On Wednesday, March 16, Raila will have a morning meeting with UK Minister for South Asia, North Africa, the UN & Commonwealth Lord Tarif Ahmad before speaking at the Chatham House think tank and later watching Arsenal versus Liverpool game in Emirates stadium.

“At the Commonwealth Secretariat, Odinga will speak on ‘The road to peaceful elections in Kenya’, while his address at Chatham House will be on ‘Kenya’s 2022 elections: priorities for unity and policy change,

“At the two events, Raila will share his vision for Kenya and Africa in an increasingly uncertain world, and will reflect on the political goal of unity presented by the Azimio la Umoja coalition movement,” Onyango stated.

His UK tour will end on Thursday, March 17 where he will be meeting Cantebury Archbishop Justine Welby and later address Kenyans living in UK.

Also, Read Mixed Reactions As DP Ruto is Accused of Sneaking into Italy For Two Days

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019