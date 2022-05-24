List of Raila Odinga’s Powerful Regional Campaign Team

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance flag bearer has revealed a list of his campaign team that will cover 16 regions across the country ahead of the August 9 general elections.

The team will be responsible for leading Raila and Martha Karua’s campaigns in their respective regions, even if Raila Odinga and his National campaign team are not physically present in those regions.

The ODM leader and his running mate will be holding their rallies while in the company of Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, Peter Kenneth, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Nyeri DG Carol Karugu, Philip Pande, Mishi Mboko, Opiyo Wandayi, Richard Onyonka, Caleb Amisis, Maina Kamanda, and Kanini Kega who make up the national campaign team.

In the Coastal region, Governor Ali Hassan Joho will lead Raila’s campaign team assisted by Gideon Mungaro, Suleiman Shahbal, Naomi Shaban, Abdullah Shariff, and Omar Boga, among other regional leaders associated with Raila.

In Western Kenya, Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and CS Eugene Wamalwa will head a team of regional leaders, including MPs Wafula Wamunyinyi, Eseli Simiyu, Emmanuel Wangwe, Ayub Savula, George Khaniri, George Natembeya, Sospeter Ojamoong, David Eseli, and Paul Otuoma.

In Rift Valley, Kenyan ambassador to Austria Stephen Tarus will lead the Azimio camapaighns with the help of Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny, KANU SG Nick Salat, Governor John Lonangapuo, John Munyes, and David Pkosing.

In Mt Kenya Raila has entrusted Peter Munya, Sabina Chege and Lee Kinyanjui to propel his campaigns with the help of Jamleck Kamau, Ephraim Maina, Priscilla Nyokabi, Ngunjiri Wambugu, Francis Kimemia, Governor Nyoro, and Jeremiah Kioni, among others.

Governor James Ongwae, MPs John Mbadi and Simba Arati will lead the Nyanza campaign team. They will also receive assistance from all Azimio la Umoja candidates and Nyanza leaders.

In Ukambani, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana will lead the squad alongside all Azimio-aligned legislators.

The North-Eastern region will be led by Treasury CSs Ukurr Yatani and Faisal Abass. Azimio leaders Adan Keinan, Fatuma Gedi, and Hassan Noor will assist them.

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi and Rachel Shebesh have been tasked with leading Raila’s campaigning in the Nairobi region. They will receive assistance from all Azimio la Umoja candidates in the city.

Joseph Ole Lenku will lead the Maasai land team, with assistance from Ledama Ole Kina, Memusi Kanchori, and Moitalel Ole Kenya, among others.

Governor Charity Ngilu of Kitui and Gladys Wanga of Homa Bay have been tasked with leading the Women League campaigns.

The youth campaigns will be lead by nominated senator Isaac Ngugi, Solomon Kuria and other young leaders in the camp.

