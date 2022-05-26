Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Little Known Details of DP Ruto’s Biological Father Daniel Cheruiyot

By

Published

WILLLLIAM

Deputy President William Ruto is one of the few Kenyan politicians who have grown into the national limelight without their parents being known.

He was born in 1966 to Daniel and Sarah Cheruiyot in the Sambut Village in Kamagut, Uasin Gishu County. He attended Kerotet Primary School before transferring to Wareng Secondary School for his standard studies. Then, he attended Kapsabet Boys High School for his A-level schooling. DP Ruto attended the University of Nairobi and earned a Bachelor of Science in Botany and Zoology in 1991. He also holds a doctorate in plant ecology.

Ruto’s father, Mzee Cheruiyot, passed away back in 2008 when Ruto was the Eldoret North MP.

Daniel is barely known by Kenyans and little information can be traced online. He was however a successful farmer in Uasin Gishu but passed away in 2008 leaving 7 children behind with William Ruto being the most famous and successful one.

In a past interview, the late Mzee Jackson Kibor who was a close ally of Ruto’s father said that Daniel was a largescale farmer who used to supply maize  National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and also supplied milk to KCC.

” Ruto’s father a native of Belgut constituency in Kericho county ventured into Uasin Gishu to practice large-scale farming. Ruto was not a hustler, selling chicken was just a pass time for most Nandi young boys who were allowed to rear chicken as parents never value birds, rearing chicken was left to young boys and mothers (women) as a hobby and not for economic value back in the 1970s and 80s” Mzee Kibor said in a past interview.

Dr William Ruto father Daniel Cheruiyot and mother Sarah Cheruiyot

William Ruto Mother in an interview with Daily nation said Mzee Cheruiyot made sure the family conducted prayers every 4.00 am especially during the 2007 general elections that was marred with violence.

Daniel Cheruiyot was laid to rest in 2008 at his Kamagut village where thousands of people and more than 40 MPs at the time attended the event.

Also Read: Little Known Details of DP William Ruto’s Mother Sarah Cheruiyot

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020