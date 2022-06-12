Little Known Details of George Wajackoya’s Running Mate Justina Wamae

Prof George Wajackoyah and his running mate Justina Wamae have been the most talked about Presidential candidates after being cleared by IEBC.

Wajackoya and Wamae were cleared to run for President in the August 9 elections on June 2 and will be up against Deputy President William Ruto, who is running alongside Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Raila Odinga, who is running alongside Martha Karua, and David Mwaure Waihiga, who is running alongside Ruth Mutua.

While other candidates have made reasonable promises such as defeating the corruption monster, restoring the economy, revamping education, and revitalizing farming, Wajackoyah and Wamae have a radically different promise: legalizing marijuana use in Kenya.

Justina Wamae, who is 35 years old, is the youngest of the four contenders in this year’s election for the country’s second most powerful office. Her opponents are substantially older, with Martha Karua being 64 and Rigathi Gachagua being 57, while Ruth Mutua’s age is unknown.

Justina earned a bachelor’s degree in 2010 from Daystar University and a master’s degree in procurement and logistics from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Wamae disclosed to a local news outlet recently that her parents had to take out loans to keep her in school. Unfortunately for her, she has never had a formal job since graduating, making her one of the many graduates who have never had a formal job.

The mother of one has worked in the excavation sector and in the provision of building supplies to make a living.

Justina Wamae first entered politics in the 2017 elections, when she ran for the Mavoko parliamentary seat and was defeated. In the duel won by current MP Patrick Makau, she ran as an independent candidate and received 1,200 votes.

Wamae is married and has a three-year-old daughter.

