Martha Karua Publicly Clashes With Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi in Kakamega

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua on Saturday October 29 clashed with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at a function held at the Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega County.

Karua and Mudavadi were attending the celebration of retired Bishop Philip Sulumeti’s 50th anniversary as a top Catholic cleric.

Sulumeti retired in 2015 after decades of serving in the Catholic church’s top brass.

The two leaders diverged when Musalia Mudavadi backed clerics’ call for politicians to work together and move past the contentious campaign mood while serving Kenyans.

The former ANC party leader claimed that this will secure the economy’ s recovery and improve service delivery.

” The election is finished, and we must set aside our differences to serve Kenyans. We (leaders from both sides) share a shared destiny of serving and revitalizing the economy, and we can only do it if we work together as one ” Mudavadi stated.

However, Martha Karua adopted a different approach, warning Azimio leaders to stay in the organization and only engage with the government on development issues. She warned against any liaison between Azimio politicians and the government.

” Mr (Fernandes) Barasa, cooperating with the national administration is the best way to serve the people of Kakamega while maintaining your position in Azimio. ” ” Kama ni kufanya kazi, tufanye kazi kwa pamoja tukiheshimiana na mtu akiwa mahali pake, ” she remarked.

This was Karua’s first public engagement since the August 9 general elections.

The former Justice Minister was on the verge of making history as Kenya’s first female Deputy President.

Following President William Ruto’s inauguration, the Narc-Kenya leader assumed a low profile as Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, assumed control of opposition politics.

