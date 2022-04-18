Connect with us

Matiangi Gives Conditions Miguna Has to do to be Allowed back in Kenya

Interior Cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi has revealed what exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has to do before being given permission to jet back into the country. 

Speaking during an interview with NTV on Sunday April 17, Matiangi stated that Miguna should complete a one-page document as prescribed in the constitution so as to regain his Kenyan citizenship.

The CS stated that Miguna had lost his citizenship as a result of the former constitution, which prohibited Kenyans from holding dual citizenship.

Matiang’i also addressed allegations that his Ministry disregarded court rulings, as certain political leaders had asserted, emphasizing that he was bound by the law in carrying out his duties.

“There are two court rulings on how you can regain it after you lost it in the previous constitution as you were barred from having dual citizenship. When the new constitution was enacted, the process was prescribed in the act on how you can regain it.” 

“You have to fill a certain form or piece of paper so that you regain your citizenship back as it were. Since that time over 300,000 Kenyans have regained their citizenship. It’s as simple as filling a one-page document,” Matiangi said.

Miguna 2

Miguna Miguna’s attempts to return to Kenya have met repeated setbacks since he was deported on February 6, 2018, following ODM leader Raila Odinga’s swearing-in as People’s President at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

Also Read: Miguna Miguna Speaks on Why He Prefers Ruto Over Raila

